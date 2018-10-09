Don't Miss
Home / Law / Reprieve for Rosenstein: Trump says he’s not firing official

Reprieve for Rosenstein: Trump says he’s not firing official

By: The Associated Press ERIC TUCKER and JONATHAN LEMIRE October 9, 2018 0

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump declared a reprieve Monday for Rod Rosenstein, saying he has no plans to fire his deputy attorney general whose future has been the source of intense speculation for two weeks. "I'm not making any changes," Trump told reporters as he returned to the White House after traveling with Rosenstein to an ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo