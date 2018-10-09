Don't Miss
Second Circuit – Child pornography: United States v. Spoor

By: Daily Record Staff October 9, 2018 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Child pornography Video production – Lasciviousness – Prior criminal conduct United States v. Spoor 16-2972-cr Judges Cabranes, Carney, and Caproni Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of production of child pornography and possession of child pornography. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison. On appeal, the defendant challenges the sufficiency ...

