Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – ERISA: In re: DeRogatis

Second Circuit – ERISA: In re: DeRogatis

By: Daily Record Staff October 9, 2018 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ERISA Breach of fiduciary duty – Misrepresentations – Summary judgment In re: DeRogatis 16-977-cv, 16-3549-cv Judges Lynch, Carney, and Vitaliano Background: The plaintiff appealed from a judgment awarding summary judgment to the defendants, who are trustees of two union-affiliated employee benefit plans, on her claims for relief asserted under the Employee Retirement ...

