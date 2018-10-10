Don't Miss
Court denies Trump administration’s appeal in Census suit

By: The Washington Post Tara Bahrampour October 10, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - An appeals court Tuesday denied the Trump administration's efforts to block the deposition of Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross in a lawsuit challenging the addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 Census. The ruling gives both sides 48 hours for appeals to the Supreme Court. Last week, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg denied the ...

