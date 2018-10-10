Don't Miss
Downstate judge named to state Commission on Judicial Conduct

By: Daily Record Staff October 10, 2018 0

Robert J. Miller, an associate justice of the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Second Department, has been appointed to the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Miller’s term ends March 31, 2022. A graduate of Brooklyn College and the Georgetown University Law Center, Miller was elected to the state Supreme Court ...

