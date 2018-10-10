Don't Miss
Home / Law / Hearing ordered in 2001 murder case

Hearing ordered in 2001 murder case

Handling of jury note in dispute

By: Bennett Loudon October 10, 2018 0

A state appellate court has ordered a hearing on a question about jury notes in a 17-year-old murder case. Defendant Dennis Timmons, 55, was convicted of second-degree murder in April 2001 and sentenced by then-acting Monroe County Court Judge Stephen R. Sirkin to 25 years to life in prison. Timmons’ appellate attorney Bridget L. Field argued that ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo