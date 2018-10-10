Don't Miss
Home / News / Heidi Heitkamp says she was ready to vote for Kavanaugh. Then she watched his body language.

Heidi Heitkamp says she was ready to vote for Kavanaugh. Then she watched his body language.

By: The Washington Post Kristine Phillips October 10, 2018 0

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., was ready to vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh. Her office had started drafting a statement saying she would support President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, she told CNN. And then she watched Kavanaugh unleash partisan attacks during his defiant testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Heitkamp said she listened to Kavanaugh's exchange ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo