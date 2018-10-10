Judge declares mistrial because attorney is unfit to lead

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press October 10, 2018 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge has declared a mistrial in an attempted murder case because the suspect's 87-year-old attorney is not fit to represent his client. Leonard Levenson agreed with Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Ruth Pickholz, saying he was not fit to move forward as the main representative for Marianne Benjamin-Williams Tuesday. Pickholz ...

