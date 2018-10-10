Don't Miss
Political consultant admits to conspiracy charge

By: Daily Record Staff October 10, 2018 0

A former Erie County Democratic party chair pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to cause an illegal $25,000 campaign donation from a foreign source to a New York state official running for re-election. G. Steven Pigeon, 58, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara, who scheduled sentencing for Jan. 25. Pigeon admitted that, while ...

