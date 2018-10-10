Rosenstein faces congressional confrontation amid new claim he seriously suggested wiretapping Trump

Don't Miss
By: The Washington Post Matt Zapotosky, Devlin Barrett, Josh Dawsey, and Ellen Nakashima October 10, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - Soon after Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein suggested using a wiretap to record President Donald Trump's communications, then-acting FBI director Andrew McCabe went to the bureau's top lawyer seeking advice on what he had just heard. Rosenstein, McCabe told the lawyer, wanted to furtively record the president to help explore whether Trump had obstructed ...

