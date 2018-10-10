Don't Miss
Home / News / Suspended nurse arrested on felony charges

Suspended nurse arrested on felony charges

By: Daily Record Staff October 10, 2018 0

A Rochester woman has been charged with grand larceny and working with a suspended nursing license. Asmeret Yohannes, 37, is accused of fraudulently taking more than $20,000 in payment from a Rochester nurse staffing agency while practicing without a nursing license, according to the New York State Attorney General’s Office. Yohannes, who was previously registered as a licensed practical ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo