Don't Miss
Home / News / Appeals court: Lynyrd Skynyrd film can be released

Appeals court: Lynyrd Skynyrd film can be released

By: The Associated Press Larry Neumeister October 11, 2018 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A new Lynyrd Skynyrd film can be released despite a dispute over the band's intentions after a federal appeals court ruled in its favor Wednesday. The decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan came in a case involving a movie called "Street Survivors: The True Story of the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo