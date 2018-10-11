Don't Miss
Court orders Family Court to finish hearing

By: Daily Record Staff October 11, 2018 0

An appellate court has sent a case back to Cayuga County Family Court to complete a custody hearing that a judge previously cut short. On Jan. 27, 2017, Cayuga County Family Court Judge Thomas G. Leone awarded primary physical custody of the children to their maternal grandmother, Lisa L. Driscoll. Under a previous order, the mother was ...

