Home / News / Joe Errigo accused of accepting bribes

Joe Errigo accused of accepting bribes

Unnamed colleague also implicated

By: Daily Record Staff October 11, 2018 0

New York State Assemblyman Joseph A. Errigo has been charged with bribery and honest services wire fraud. Errigo, 79, who represents the 133rd District, is facing a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He was arraigned Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Rochester and released on his own recognizance by U.S. ...

