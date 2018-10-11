Don't Miss
Home / Law / Manhattan DA drops part of Weinstein case

Manhattan DA drops part of Weinstein case

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL R. SISAK and TOM HAYS October 11, 2018 0

NEW YORK — Manhattan's district attorney dropped part of the criminal sexual assault case against Harvey Weinstein on Thursday after evidence emerged that a police detective had coached a witness to stay silent about evidence that cast doubt on the account one of his three accusers. The development was announced in court with Weinstein looking on. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo