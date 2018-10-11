Don't Miss
Home / News / Melania Trump says there are people in the White House she doesn’t trust

Melania Trump says there are people in the White House she doesn’t trust

By: The Washington Post John Wagner October 11, 2018 0

First lady Melania Trump said in an interview broadcast Thursday that there have been people in her husband's White House whom she doesn't trust, including some who still work there. During the interview with ABC News, conducted during her recent solo trip to Africa, Trump also asserted that she is one of the most bullied people ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo