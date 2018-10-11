Don't Miss
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Attorney misconduct: Opinion 18-24

By: Daily Record Staff October 11, 2018 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Attorney misconduct Admission to pro forma allegations Opinion 18-24 Background: The inquiring judge asks if he must report an attorney who was the defendant in an uncontested action for annulment based on fraud. The defendant attorney said under oath, “I admit the allegations in the verified complaint. I hereby consent to ...

