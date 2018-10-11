Don't Miss
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Second-degree relative: Opinion 18-27

October 11, 2018

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Second-degree relative Insulation – First deputy district attorney Opinion 18-27 Background: The inquiring administrative judge supervises a judge whose second-degree relative is senior supervisory member of the District Attorney’s staff. The District Attorney has proposed that the relative, who serves as first deputy District Attorney, will be completely insulated from evaluating, ...

