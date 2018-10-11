RIT loses attempt to claim lawyers’ fees for suit it won

Don't Miss
By: dcarter October 11, 2018 0

Rochester Institute of Technology has lost its bid to collect attorney’s fees in a federal copyright infringement case that it won in August. After successfully defending itself against a claim of copyright infringement over a collection of movie reviews by Stanley Kauffmann that it published, RIT then moved to collect $184,584 in costs from Kauffman’s estate. ...

