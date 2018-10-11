Don't Miss
Home / News / Rochester man convicted of murder

Rochester man convicted of murder

By: Daily Record Staff October 11, 2018 0

Terrence Lewis Convicted of Murder in the Second Degree A Monroe County jury has convicted a Rochester man of second-degree murder for a fatal shooting more than three years ago. Terrence Lewis, 26, was convicted Thursday of killing Johnny Washington on May 26, 2015. Washington was shot multiple times during a drive-by shooting near Sixth and Bay streets. ...

