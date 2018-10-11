Don't Miss
Rochester teen pleads guilty to assault

By: Daily Record Staff October 11, 2018 0

A Rochester teen had admitted to shooting a Rochester Police officer. Tykyal Glover, 17, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of first-degree assault and four counts second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for the shooting of  Officer Jeremy Nash. On June 24, 2017, Glover was exchanging gunfire with Kamiu Blake, 18, on North Street, while Nash was ...

