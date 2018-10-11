Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Fair Labor Standards Act: Munoz-Gonzalez, et al. v. D.L.C. Limousine Serv.

Second Circuit – Fair Labor Standards Act: Munoz-Gonzalez, et al. v. D.L.C. Limousine Serv.

By: Daily Record Staff October 11, 2018 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Fair Labor Standards Act Overtime – Taxicabs Munoz-Gonzalez, et al. v. D.L.C. Limousine Serv. 17-2438-cv Judges Livingston, Chin, and Failla Background: The defendant runs a chauffeured car service and, much like taxicabs, its cars pick up members of the public. For a fare, the defendant takes the customer to their requested destinations. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo