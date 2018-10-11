Don't Miss
Home / Law / Washington Supreme Court tosses out state’s death penalty

Washington Supreme Court tosses out state’s death penalty

By: The Associated Press RACHEL LA CORTE October 11, 2018 0

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state's Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the death penalty, as applied, violates its Constitution. The ruling Thursday makes Washington the latest state to do away with capital punishment.  The court was unanimous in its order that the eight people currently on death row have their sentences converted to life in prison.  ...

