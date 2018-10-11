Don't Miss
Home / News / Wilbur Ross: The simple but explosive questions about the census he’s fighting not to answer

Wilbur Ross: The simple but explosive questions about the census he’s fighting not to answer

By: The Washington Post Fred Barbash October 11, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - When Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced on March 26 that he was adding a question about citizenship to the 2020 census - a move which critics say was motivated by ethnic bias that will produce an undercount favoring Republicans - he stated that the move was "initiated" by the Justice Department in the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo