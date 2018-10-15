Don't Miss
Defense contractors Harris, L3 Technologies to merge

By: The Associated Press October 15, 2018 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Defense contractors Harris Corp. and L3 Technologies are combining to form one of the world's largest defense companies. The new company, L3 Harris Technologies Inc., will have annual sales of around $16 billion this year. That would make it the sixth-largest U.S. defense contractor and one of the top 10 globally. The company ...

