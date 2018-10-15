Don't Miss
Home / Law / Harvard bias lawsuit trial begins

Harvard bias lawsuit trial begins

By: Ben Jacobs COLLIN BINKLEY October 15, 2018 0

BOSTON — A lawsuit alleging racial discrimination in Harvard University's admissions process is heading to trial in Boston's federal court. The group Students for Fair Admissions has accused the Ivy League school of bias against Asian-American applicants, saying it holds them to a higher standard than students of other races. Harvard denies any discrimination and says it ...

