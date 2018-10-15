Don't Miss
Neglect petition dismissed despite drug use

By: Daily Record Staff October 15, 2018 0

Parental drug use was not enough to support a neglect finding in Cattaraugus County Family Court, according to the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department. On Nov. 10, 2016, Cattaraugus County Family Court Judge Michael L. Nenno issued an order that removed two children from their home because they were allegedly neglected by their ...

