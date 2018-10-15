Don't Miss
Home / News / Sears files for Chapter 11 amid plunging sales, massive debt

Sears files for Chapter 11 amid plunging sales, massive debt

By: The Associated Press Anne D’Innocenzio October 15, 2018 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday, buckling under its massive debt load and staggering losses. The question now is whether a smaller version of the company that once dominated the American retail landscape can remain viable or whether the iconic brand will be forced out of business. Sears, which started as ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo