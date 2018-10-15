Don't Miss
Home / Law / Supreme Court rejects lead-paint maker appeals in $400M case

Supreme Court rejects lead-paint maker appeals in $400M case

By: Bloomberg GREG STOHR October 15, 2018 0

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected appeals from Sherwin-Williams Co. and Conagra Brands Inc., leaving intact a ruling that requires them to pay more than $400 million for lead-paint remediation in California. The rebuff, issued without comment Monday, is a blow to business groups, which had called for high court review in the hope of derailing other ...

