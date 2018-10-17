Don't Miss
Home / News / Jury awards $1.3 million to professor in American University age-discrimination case

Jury awards $1.3 million to professor in American University age-discrimination case

By: The Washington Post Susan Svrluga October 17, 2018 0

Loubna Skalli Hanna had been recommended for tenure at American University after an intensive evaluations and years of being a scholar on the Middle East at the school. When tenure was abruptly denied, she felt more than blindsided, she said. "Utter shock and devastation. . . . There was nothing, absolutely nothing, that prepared me ...

