Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Credit union membership: Opinion 18-44(A)

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Credit union membership: Opinion 18-44(A)

By: Daily Record Staff October 17, 2018 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Credit union membership Disqualification Opinion 18-44(A) Background: The inquiring judge asks if he may preside in matters involving a not-for-profit credit union in which the judge is a member and account holder. Opinion: The Committee concluded that a judge need not recuse himself from matters involving a credit union in which the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo