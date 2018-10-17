NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Not-for-profit fundraiser: Opinion 18-44(B)

Don't Miss
October 17, 2018

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Not-for-profit fundraiser Concession stand Opinion 18-44(B) Background: The inquiring judge asks if he may sell food and other items at a sporting event concession stand as a member of a not-for-profit civic or charitable organization. Opinion: The Committee concluded that a judge may not sell items at a not-for-profit organization’s concession stand ...

