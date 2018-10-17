Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Judgment creditor: Pangea Capital Management, LLC v. Lakian

Second Circuit – Judgment creditor: Pangea Capital Management, LLC v. Lakian

By: Daily Record Staff October 17, 2018 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Judgment creditor Property interest – Priority – Divorce judgment Pangea Capital Management, LLC v. Lakian 17-3209 Judges Katzmann, Chin, and Lohier Background: The petitioners appealed from an order that granted in part and denied in part its motion for a writ of execution upon the proceeds from the sale of property previously ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo