Second Circuit – Sentencing: United States v. Hoskins

By: Daily Record Staff October 17, 2018 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Sentencing Career Offender – Vacated conviction – Miscarriage of justice United States v. Hoskins 17-70-cr Judges Jacobs, Raggi, and Hall Background: The government appealed from a decision granting the defendant’s 2255 motion and resentencing him to a lesser term of imprisonment than was initially imposed. The defendant had pleaded guilty to one ...

