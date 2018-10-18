Don't Miss
Home / News / Condo owners vote to strip Trump name from building

Condo owners vote to strip Trump name from building

By: The Associated Press October 18, 2018 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Another building is stripping Trump off its entrance. The New York Times reported Wednesday that residents of Trump Place on the Upper West Side of Manhattan have joined three other buildings in the neighborhood in stripping the president's brassy five-letter name from their 46-story building in another sign that the brand is ...

