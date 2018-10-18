Don't Miss
Court Calendars for October 19, 2018

Court Calendars for October 19, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff October 18, 2018 0

City Court HON. CHARLES F. CRIMI JR. Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—SCR Development Inc v Maria Giamoumas, 39 Locust St – Fero & Ingersoll 2—SCR Development Inc v Ebony Washington, 39 Locust St – Fero & Ingersoll 3—Michael Terlato, Joann Terlato, et al v Leonard Edmonds, 18 Dove St – Fero & Ingersoll – Fero & Ingersoll – Fero & Ingersoll – ...

