Environmentalists file 3rd lawsuit over Trump wall plans

By: The Associated Press NOMAAN MERCHANT October 18, 2018 0

HOUSTON — Environmental groups filed another lawsuit Thursday challenging the Trump administration's use of waivers to speed up construction of a border wall, this time in Texas. Three groups sued the Department of Homeland Security, a week after the agency waived environmental laws along a roughly 25-mile stretch of border in the Rio Grande Valley, which ...

