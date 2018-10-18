Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Keeping Your Balance: Making your (financial check) list and checking it twice

Keeping Your Balance: Making your (financial check) list and checking it twice

By: Kevin B. Murray Kevin R. Kopp October 18, 2018 0

It’s October. The Buffalo Bills are on yet another Super Bowl run, the leaves are turning, and we have weeks with highs approaching 80 degrees and lows reaching the 30s. These are the telltale signs that now is the time to begin working through your year-end financial planning checklist. Let’s ensure your fiscal house is ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo