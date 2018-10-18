Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Internal Revenue Code: Estate of Andrew J. McKelvey v. Commr. Of Internal Revenue

Second Circuit – Internal Revenue Code: Estate of Andrew J. McKelvey v. Commr. Of Internal Revenue

By: Daily Record Staff October 18, 2018 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Internal Revenue Code Short-term and long term capital gains – Termination of obligations – Executed contracts Estate of Andrew J. McKelvey v. Commr. Of Internal Revenue 17-2554-ag Judges Newman, Cabranes, and Carney Background: The appeal arises from the United States Tax Court rejection of the defendant’s claim that the petitioner owed $41 ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo