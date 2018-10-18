Don't Miss
Home / News / Special counsel ready to dismiss counts against Paul Manafort, prepare for sentencing

Special counsel ready to dismiss counts against Paul Manafort, prepare for sentencing

By: The Washington Post Rachel Weiner October 18, 2018 0

Prosecutors say they are ready to move ahead with Paul Manafort's sentencing in Alexandria, Virginia, federal court and would dismiss several outstanding charges against him if told to by Judge T.S. Ellis III. But the special counsel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election would like to reserve the right to prosecute Manafort for those crimes ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo