The Genesee County Public Defender is seeking an Assistant Public Defender for his Criminal Division. This is a full time position with benefits. A more detailed job description is available at the Human Resources link on the Genesee County website found at www.co.genesee.ny.us. Information about this office can also be found on that site. The deadline for applications for this position is November 2, 2018. Applications for two new positions available in early 2019 are also being

accepted.

Resumes can be sent to Public Defender, Jerry Ader, by mail to the County Courts Facility, 1 West Main Street, Batavia, New York 14020, by fax to 585-344-8553 or by e-mail to public.defender@co.genesee.ny.us.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

