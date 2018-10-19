Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Motor vehicle accident: Burns v. Kroening

Fourth Department – Motor vehicle accident: Burns v. Kroening

By: Daily Record Staff October 19, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Motor vehicle accident Summary judgment – Serious injury – Abandonment Burns v. Kroening CA 18-00603 Appealed from Supreme Court, Niagara County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages for injuries she sustained in a motor vehicle accident in a parking lot. The defendant appealed form the denial of her motion ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo