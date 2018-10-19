Don't Miss
Key Trump ally in Congress calls on Rosenstein to resign

By: The Washington Post Karoun Demirjian October 19, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - One of President Donald Trump's closest congressional allies called on Thursday for deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein to step down "immediately," amid rising concerns that he may not meet with lawmakers to discuss reports he once suggested taping the president until after the midterm elections. "It's time that Rod Rosenstein steps down. He should ...

