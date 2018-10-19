Don't Miss
Home / News / Nearly 250 migrant children still separated from parents, ACLU report says

Nearly 250 migrant children still separated from parents, ACLU report says

By: The Washington Post Arelis R. Hernández October 19, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - Nearly four months after a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to reunite families separated at the border, 245 children remain in government custody, according to a new analysis of government data by the American Civil Liberties Union. The parents of 175 of the children have been deported, the report says, and 125 of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo