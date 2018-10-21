Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded September 19, 2018

Mortgages Recorded September 19, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff October 21, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded September 19, 2018            87   N/A PENFIELD PLACE PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: N/A Lender: M&T BANK Amount: $3,600,000.00   Brighton UNGER, RACHAEL LAVOIE Property Address: 55 BLOSSOM CIR, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2306 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $133,600.00 AMAN, MARYLINN & DOIONNE, MARYLINN Property Address: 2458 EAST AVE APT F, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2534 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $43,400.00   Churchville BURKE, GEORGE R & BURKE, BARBARA A Property Address: 50 W ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo