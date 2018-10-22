Don't Miss
Class-action lawsuit accuses e-scooter companies of ‘gross negligence’

By: The Washington Post Peter Holley October 22, 2018

The nation's electronic-scooter companies are facing more blowback as concerns rise about the safety of these devices - this time in the form of a class-action lawsuit filed Friday in California. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, accuses two of the largest e-scooter companies, Lime and Bird, as well as other e-scooter firms, ...

