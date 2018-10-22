Don't Miss
Closed sales plunge in Monroe, surrounding counties in September

By: Kevin Oklobzija October 22, 2018 0

Closed sales for September were significantly lower than a year ago in the Rochester area as home buyers continued to outnumber sellers on the residential real estate market. As the summer selling season came to an end, closed sales in September fell 16.6 percent in Monroe County compared to the same month of 2017, according to ...

