Fourth Department – Child support: Fanizzi v. Delforte-Fanizzi

By: Daily Record Staff October 22, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child support Downward modification – Termination of employment Fanizzi v. Delforte-Fanizzi CAF 18-00456 Appealed from Family Court, Monroe County Background: The respondent mother appealed from an order that denied her objections to an order of a support magistrate directing a downward modification of the child support obligation of the petitioner father. Ruling: ...

