Home / News / In Khashoggi case: Saudi calls, ‘body double’ after killing

In Khashoggi case: Saudi calls, ‘body double’ after killing

By: The Associated Press Suzan Fraser and Jon Gambrell October 22, 2018 0

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A man appearing to wear Jamal Khashoggi's clothes left the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul following his killing there, according to a surveillance video, while a member of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's entourage made four calls to the royal's office around the same time, reports said Monday. The reports by CNN ...

