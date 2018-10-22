Don't Miss
Home / News / Mayor Warren names judicial screening committee

Mayor Warren names judicial screening committee

By: Daily Record Staff October 22, 2018 0

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren has named six members to a screening committee that will consider applicants to replace former Rochester City Court Judge Leticia D. Astacio. The committee includes: Retired state Supreme Court Justice Joseph D. Valentino Attorney T. Andrew Brown The Rev. Lewis Stewart, United Christian Leadership Ministry Sheila Gaddis, Rochester Black Bar Association Attorney ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo